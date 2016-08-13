Here's what Simone Biles eats before and after she competes

Olympic champion Simone Biles works up a pretty big appetite stomping her competition. (In Rio, she’s already won gold medals in the team competition and the individual all-around.) And after each meet, Biles recently told ABC News, she refuels with one delicious meal:

Pepperoni pizza.

“It doesn’t even matter if I don’t win a self-gold, after every meet I have pizza. Pepperoni pizza,” she said.

While she’s preparing for competition, however, Biles’ diet is a bit less greasy and cheesy. She told Women’s Health that her breakfast usually consists of egg whites or cereal, and lunch includes chicken or fish.

Pre-workout, she eats a high-potassium snack like bananas with peanut butter, since potassium can help ease muscle cramps. And post-workout, she opts for another protein-rich meal, “like salmon, and rice and carrots,” she said.

But Biles knows when to treat herself with some pepperoni pie. Need proof of her obsession? Gaze upon this glorious pizza boomerang she posted on Instagram earlier this year:



Now that’s true love.

