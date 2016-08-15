Meet Simone Biles' adorable 'Brazilian boyfriend'

Twitter/Simone Biles Simone Biles and Arthur Nory Mariano

Simone Biles has already won three gold medals at the Rio Olympics — but she’s also spent some quality time with the man she calls her “Brazilian boyfriend:” fellow gymnast Arthur Nory Mariano.

The two aren’t actually dating, NBC reports, but they are friends who became close while competing in international meets over the past few years.

Mariano, 22, is one of Brazil’s best all-around gymnasts — he just won a bronze medal in the men’s floor exercise final. He got his start in judo, but switched to gymnastics when he was around 10 years old. NBC also notes that he’s insanely popular on social media (possibly because he films many of his Snapchat stories shirtless).

He and Biles are both known for their fun-loving attitudes while competing. Just look at these smiles:

Mariano is a very vocal cheerleader for Biles, too. After Team USA competed in a qualifying round for women’s gymnastics, he tweeted her a sweet message of congratulations:

And Biles returned the support when Mariano won his bronze medal:

Mariano has also been teaching Biles Portuguese — at least, the Portuguese word for “kisses:”

yes he did !!! beijos ???? @arthurnory he’s been trying to teach me portugese!! https://t.co/R1lAYAv6pw

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 5, 2016

These two could not be more adorable:

Mariano’s Olympic competition has concluded, but Biles has two more event finals: balance beam on August 15 and floor exercise on August 16. It looks like her Brazilian boyfriend will be cheering her on as she vies for two more gold medals.

