It turns out Simone Biles is human and scared of bees just like the rest of us

Simone Biles is on a roll. Between her insane achievements in gymnastics (four gold medals!) and a bucket list meet and greet with Zac Efron, Biles is the true champion of the Rio Olypmics. Her constant presence in the news has now begun to unearth some choice moments from her gymnastics career.

First spotted by Select All’s Madison Malone-Kircher, an old clip of Biles at a 2014 gymnastics award ceremony shows the athlete dodging a bee that was lurking in her bouquet.

Watch the video below, uploaded to Twitter by Tianna Drahn.

I’m crying there was a bee in her flowers???????? pic.twitter.com/PBoXyM9G3j

— Tianna Drahn (@tianna_drahn) August 16, 2016

After winning gold at the 2014 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in China, Biles was given a small boquet of flowers to hold during the ceremony. One of her fellow winners noticed a bee among the flowers, and Biles (like many normal humans who don’t like being stung) proceeded to dance and shuffle around the itty bitty bee until finally giving up and dropping the bouquet with a squeak.

With nearly 55,000 retweets, this tweet just goes to show that no moment from Biles’ gymnastics career is too small for her fans. Plus, though we had our suspicions that she was an intricately-crafted tumbling robot — it turns out Simone Biles is human after all.

