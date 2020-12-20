Simone Biles is bad at Pilates and will not be doing that again

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj Superman is susceptible to kryptonite. Achilles has a vulnerable heel. And Simone Biles is terrible at Pilates.

The gymnastics superstar hilariously admitted that she once struggled through an “elite-level Pilates class” and “will not be doing that again” because she was “so sore” the following day.

The anecdote came up as Biles, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, and host Joi Wade discussed their 2021 personal fitness goals.

Superman is susceptible to kryptonite. Achilles has a vulnerable heel. And Simone Biles is terrible at Pilates.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and most decorated gymnast on the planet admitted that she struggled to get through an “elite-level” Pilates class. Though common sense would suggest that her remarkable flexibility, strength, and athleticism would enable her to excel at the specialised fitness regimen, Biles insisted that simply was not the case.

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader Simone Biles can’t do Pilates.

“I will not be doing that again,” Biles laughed, adding that she was “so sore” the day after taking her class.

The workout class came up as Biles, superstar Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, and host Joi Wade discussed their 2021 personal fitness goals during Thursday’s “Gold Medal Goals” event sponsored by Visa and Capital One. Ledecky noted that, in addition to 10 workout sessions in the water each week and multiple lifts in the gym, she finds time to fit Pilates into her routine.

That’s when Biles hilariously broke the news about her Pilates woes.

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Katie Ledecky does Pilates each week.

As two of the most recognisable and dominant athletes on the planet, Biles and Ledecky are both in the midst of ramping up their preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which are now set to begin in July of 2021. At the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Ledecky put together the most decorated performance by a female American athlete ever at a single Olympics by finishing with four gold medals and one silver medal. Biles came up just short of that effort, collecting four golds and a bronze by the time the games were over.

Ledecky told Insider that she plans to expand her already-impressive array of events for next summer, adding multiple races to her jam-packed schedule to beat her own record set in Rio. And Biles undoubtedly intends to move up the podium in the balance beam event after finishing third last Olympics. She’s already well on her way to besting her 2016 efforts, having added several impressive skills to her arsenal over the last four years.

But rest assured, Pilates moves won’t be one of them.

