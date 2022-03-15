Simone Ashley says she ‘wasn’t apprehensive’ about filming ‘Bridgerton’ sex scenes: ‘I’ve always been really confident in my sexuality and in my body’

Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton’ season two. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Simone Ashley said she felt no apprehension about filming her “Bridgerton” sex scenes.

The actress told Radio Times that she’s always been confident in her sexuality and her body.

If Ashley ever felt uneasy on set, the actress said she felt comfortable vocalizing her boundaries.

Simone Ashley felt at ease filming sex scenes with her “Bridgerton” costar Jonathan Bailey, the 26-year-old told Radio Times on Monday.

“I wasn’t apprehensive. I’ve always been really confident in my sexuality and in my body,” said Ashley, who will appear on the show’s second season as Kate Sharma.

She continued: “Like most teenage girls, there were years where I was insecure and in my head about myself, but I’ve learnt to really have fun with it, enjoy myself and love myself more.”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

On season two of the Regency romance series, which is set to return to Netflix with eight new episodes on March 25, Ashley’s Kate emerges as the love interest for viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) during London’s 1814 social season.

Season one’s intimate moments became one of the show’s main talking points, as the interactions were shot from the female gaze. Going into the project’s sophomore season as its new star, Ashley, best known for her role as Olivia Hanan on “Sex Education,” approached the scenes with an awareness that she had control over the situation.

“I am also confident that I can speak up if I’m not feeling comfortable with anything on set,” the British actress told Radio Times.

She went on: “We were in a very safe environment and we worked with an incredible intimacy coordinator who encouraged us to portray what it is for the female character to experience pleasure. That’s important for us to see, because it’s not like it doesn’t happen.

Ashley and Bailey signed contracts detailing their boundaries before shooting their characters’ intimate moments, Bailey, 33, recently told The Sunday Times.

“No one goes into a scene quaking, worrying about how it will go — if you are concerned you can talk to them,” the actor told the publication, continuing, “It turns sex scenes into a choreographed dance.”

Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

In fact, Bailey revealed to the Radio Times that “Bridgerton” actors actually have “three barriers” separating them while filming the scenes. Sometimes, he quipped, there’s even a “half-inflated netball” between them.

“It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward,” he told Radio Times.

Physical barriers, written agreements, and intimacy coordinators aside, the season two lead kept a close eye on Ashley throughout filming to make sure she felt comfortable.

“For a man it is less exposing,” Bailey explained to The Sunday Times about filming sex scenes, adding, “I wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set.”