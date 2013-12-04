Simon Thomsen Joins Business Insider As Executive Life Editor

One of Australia’s best culture and lifestyle writers, Simon Thomsen, is joining Business Insider as Executive Life editor.

Thomsen was previously a co-editor of The Sydney Morning Herald’s Good Food Guide, Australia’s most authoritative guide to the best places to dine.

After a short time working in advertising Thomsen travelled the world as a chef and waiter, before returning to Australia and running a regional newspaper in NSW.

He will drive coverage of food, wine, travel, the arts, and other down-time indulgences.

Thomsen’s appointment combines with our real-time, native digital coverage of global economics and finance which is read around the globe. There are more than 30 million monthly visitors to our parent site in the US and last month in Australia the brand reached almost 900,000 unique browsers.

You can reach Simon on Twitter (@SimonThomsen), or email him at simon.thomsen[at]businessinsider.com.au.

