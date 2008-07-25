Simon & Schuster Sues Foxy Brown And Lil' Kim: Jail No Excuse, We Want Our Advance Money Back

Simon & Schuster paid hip-hop divas Foxy Brown and Lil’ Kim to write novels. But between when they were paid and when their books were due, both Foxy and Kim ended up behind bars. And now their publisher wants its money back.



AP: A New York publisher is suing Foxy Brown and Lil’ Kim, saying they were paid advances for books they never delivered.

Simon & Schuster Inc. says Brown was paid $75,000 in 2005 to deliver an autobiography called “Broken Silence” by February 2006; and Lil’ Kim was paid $40,000 in 2003 for a novel due June 2004.

The publisher wants its money back through the two lawsuits filed Thursday.

After signing the deals, both women were imprisoned for several months. Lil’ Kim went to prison in 2005 for lying about a shooting, and Brown in 2007 for violating probation arising from a fight with two manicurists.

