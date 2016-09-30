Channel 4 chef Simon Rimmer on the idea of becoming the new 'Bake Off' host: 'Never say never'

Groupon Simon Rimmer has created three recipes for Groupon after it revealed the nation’s favourite dishes.

“Sunday Brunch” presenter and restaurateur Simon Rimmer is open to joining “The Great British Bake Off” when it moves to Channel 4.

When asked if he’d be interested in replacing Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc with “Sunday Brunch” co-host Tim Lovejoy, when the new series airs in 2017, the celebrity chef told Business Insider: “You know what? Never say never.”

Rimmer said he was “flattered” that he’s seen as one of the biggest contenders for the job, after being named as a favourite to become one of the new “Bake Off” hosts by the betting shop Paddy Power.

He said Channel 4 has not approached him about joining the show, but the betmaker has offered odds of 12/1 for the “Sunday Brunch” presenters to take over from Perkins and Giedroyc, who quit the show after the move was announced.

“It’s very amusing that I can go put a bet on myself at the bookies,” he said. “I’ve never been in that position before.”

The current series of “Bake Off” will be the last on the BBC after Love Productions sold the show to Channel 4 in September.

Rimmer said he fully supports the move. “I think it’s a win-win for them and it’s a great show to be on our channel,” he said.

Jonathan Brady/Press Association Images Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy are favourites to present the next series of ‘The Great British Bake Off.’

Rimmer is one of Channel 4’s most high-profile chefs, and has made a wide range of TV appearances on shows such including ITV’s “This Morning” and the BBC’s “The Great British Menu.” Currently, he is working with Groupon and has created three simple, cheap recipes to make at home for the firm’s website.

When asked who would make a good judge to replace Mary Berry on “Bake Off,” Rimmer said Nadiya Hussain is the best choice.

He said that Hussain, who won the competition in 2015, is the perfect candidate because of her experience on the show. “I think she’d be brilliant because she’s a former contestant, and I think she’d be very different to Mary.”

“I think her and Paul would be great together, so I think she’d be a great choice.”

