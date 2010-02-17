Simon Properties Acquiring Hedge Fund favourite General Growth Properties

Bankrupt General Growth Properties (GGWPQ) has been one of the most controversial companies in recent months, as various hedge funders have gone to public battle over the troubled mall property.



Investors like Bill Ackman and Whitney Tilson have been among its ardent bulls.

Today Simon Properties announced a nearly all-cash offer worth $10 billion ($9/share) for General Growth.

The offer price is actually a little below what it closed at on Friday, but well above the $5 level it was at nearly last year.

See here for Tilson’t complete argument in favour of General Growth >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.