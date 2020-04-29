The biggest mall operator in the US is reportedly opening 49 shopping centres by next week. Here's where.

- Simon Property Group will open 49 of its shopping centres over the next several days, CNBC reported.
- The malls will have reduced hours and other changes to encourage social distancing.
- Keep reading for a list of the malls that are slated to open soon.
Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the US, will open 49 of its shopping centres by May 4, CNBC’s Lauren Thomas reported, citing an internal memo.
The openings are happening in states that have taken steps to jumpstart their economies.
CNBC reported that the malls will have reduced hours (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday) so that cleaning can be done overnight. They will encourage shoppers to wear masks – as well as give masks and hand sanitizing packets away to shoppers who ask for them – and require that employees wear them. They will also impose measures to encourage social distancing, including limiting seating in food courts and placing decals on floors.
Simon’s malls have been temporarily closed since March 18. The original plan was for the malls to be closed for 12 days, but the closures were extended as the coronavirus pandemic evolved and spread to more of the country.
A representative for Simon did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.
As many retailers have furloughed or laid off much of their workforce, bringing employees back could be a tricky proposition. It also remains to be seen whether shoppers will feel confident enough about their safety to come back to shop at malls right away.
Here are the malls that are opening over the next several days, according to CNBC:
Opening May 1:
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall, 320 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, Alaska
McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, Arkansas
Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, 455 Belwood Rd, Calhoun, Georgia
Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia
Mall of Georgia/Village Shops, 3333 Buford Dr, Buford, Georgia
North Georgia Premium Outlets, 800 GA-400 S, Dawsonville, Georgia
Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia
Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, Georgia
Town Centre at Cobb, 400 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia
Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd, Gulfport, Mississippi
Penn Square Mall, 1901 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Gaffney Outlet Marketplace, 1 Factory Shops Blvd, Gaffney, South Carolina
Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, South Carolina
West Town Mall, 7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee
Allen Premium Outlets, 820 W Stacy Rd, Allen, Texas
Barton Creek Square, 2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, Texas
Broadway Square, 4601 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, Texas
Cielo Vista, 8401 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, Texas
Firewheel Town Centre, 245 Cedar Sage Dr, Garland, Texas
Grande Prairie Premium Outlets, 2950 W Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, Texas
Grapevine Mills, 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, Texas
Houston Galleria, 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Texas
Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Rd, Cypress, Texas
Ingram Park Mall, 6301 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas
Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy, Texas
La Plaza Mall, 2200 S 10th St, McAllen, Texas
Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr, Cedar Park, Texas
Midland Park Mall, 4511 N Midkiff Dr, Midland, Texas
North East Mall, 1101 Melbourne Rd, Hurst, Texas
Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, 5001 E Expressway 83, Mercedes, Texas
Round Rock Premium Outlets, 4401 N Interstate 35, Round Rock, Texas
San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, Texas
The Shops at Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave, Fort Worth, Texas
The Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin, Texas
University Park Village, 1612 S University Dr, Fort Worth, Texas
Opening May 2:
Castleton Square, 6020 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, Indiana
Circle Centre Mall, 49 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, Indiana
College Mall, 2894 E 3rd St, Bloomington, Indiana
Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, Indiana
Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 US Highway 31 N, Greenwood, Indiana
Hamilton Town Centre, 13901 Town Centre Blvd, Noblesville, Indiana
Indiana Premium Outlets, 11622 NE Executive Dr, Edinburgh, Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, 601 Wabash St, Michigan City, Indiana
Tippecanoe Mall, 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S, Lafayette, Indiana
University Park Mall, 6501 N Grape Rd, Mishawaka, Indiana
Opening May 4:
Battlefield Mall, 2825 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, Missouri
St. Louis Premium Outlets, 18521 Outlet Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri
Osage Outlet Marketplace, 4540 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri
Are you a retail worker with a story to share? Email [email protected]
