News Anchor Holds Stack Of Printer Paper On Live TV After Mistaking It For IPad

BBC news reporter Simon McCoy left many TV watchers in the United Kingdom confused today when he appeared on screen holding a stack of paper.

There was no explanation during the show as to why McCoy was holding the paper. However, a BBC spokesperson later confirmed to the Daily Mirror that no, McCoy was not supposed to be holding the stack of paper, and that he had somehow mistaken it for his iPad.

“This morning as Simon McCoy was preparing to introduce this story, instead of picking up his tablet to hold as he went to air, he mistakenly picked up a ream of paper that was sitting next to it,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“In the rush of live news, he didn’t have an opportunity to swap the items, so simply went with it.”

