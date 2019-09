Seriously, watch this clip of MIT Professor on Rachel Maddow last night, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into the Twilight Zone. Anger at Obama’s agreement to extend tax cuts for the rich has them so enraged, that the deficit now seems like their top priority. They could be Tea Partiers. The mind explodes. (via FireDogLake)



