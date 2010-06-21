Simon Johnson: It's Official, Financial Reform Failed

Technically, the financial reform bill is still being hashed out, but for all intents and purposes it is all over, and has no teeth.



At least that’s how Simon Johnson of Baseline Scenario assesses the current situation.

The House-Senate reconciliation process is still underway and some details will still change. But the broad contours of “financial reform” are already completely clear; there are no last minute miracles at this level of politics. The new consumer protection agency for financial products is a good idea and worth supporting – assuming someone sensible is appointed by the president to run it. Yet, at the end of the day, essentially nothing in the entire legislation will reduce the potential for massive system risk as we head into the next credit cycle.

So what specifically is the problem?

Basically lack of ambition. As Johnson notes, there’s some nods towards higher capital requirements, winddown authority, and more oversight of derivatives. And at the margins, nothing there is too bad, but the bottom line is this: You’re still going to have very large banks with high leverage that could fail and threaten to take down the rest of the economy courtesy of cascading failures of other institutions. Nothing’s going to stop that from happening.

And if the point of financial regulation was to prevent the 2008 crisis from happening again, then we’ve failed.

Read the whole post here >

(via @niubi)

