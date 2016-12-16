A senior Guardian columnist just claimed he knew how black people felt '30 years ago'

Chris Jackson / Getty Simon Jenkins feels like black person 30 years ago

Guardian columnist Sir Simon Jenkins is discriminated against like a black person would have been 30 years ago, he claimed today.

Speaking about his latest controversial column: “Pale, stale males are the last group it’s OK to vilify,” Jenkins claimed that black women were now being given an unfair advantage over people such as himself.

“If you’re looking at being selected for NGOs and important jobs and so on, the best thing you can possibly be at the moment is a black woman,” he told Talk Radio’s Sam Delaney.

“You just slide into it. I’ve got experience of this.”

Jenkins, who is the former chairman of the National Trust and editor of the Times, said older, more experienced people were being “eased out” of senior positions, “in my case of the commentariat.”

He added: “I do sometimes feel a bit like it must have been like to be a black person 20 or 30 years ago.”

