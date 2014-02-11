Simon Gittany Has Been Sentenced To 26 Years For The Murder Of His Girlfriend

Simon Gittany arrives at court earlier in the case with his current partner, Rachelle Louise/ Screengrab

Simon Gittany, who was found guilty of murdering his fiancée, Lisa Harnum, has been sentenced to jail for 26 years, with a non-parole period of 18 years in the NSW Supreme Court this morning.

Gittany was found guilty of the 2011 murder, by Justice Lucy McCallum, who accepted the prosecution’s case that he threw Ms Harnum from the 15th floor balcony of their Sydney apartment.

Justice McCallum said there was little prospect of rehabilitation for Gittany, who continues to maintain his innocence, along with his family.

Crown prosecutor Mark Tedeschi sought a 20 year sentence.

Gittany’s current partner, Rachelle Louise, who led a high profile media campaign for his innocence, seemed to not be in court for sentencing.

In her hour-long sentencing summation, Justice McCallum concluded that media coverage of the trial did not seem “unwanted” by Gittany, who at times seemed to “embrace” it.

