Simon Fuller's 'If I Can Dream' Show Has Big Web TV Ambitions

The Internet has long been a place where TV lovers catch up on their favourite network shows, but Simon Fuller’s new web series could propel web TV beyond MySpace-esque shows like “Lonelygirl15.”



The American Idol creator’s reality series, “If I Can Dream,” focuses on three aspiring actors, a musician, and a model — with 60 cameras rolling on them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

That’s a lot of material. So Fuller plans to use all of it.

The weekly series will appear on Hulu.com, but there will also be a live stream of the five characters living in a house together in the Hollywood Hills on ificandream.com.

There’s also a MySpace audition page, an online radio station where fans can listen to cast members’ favourite music, and a Facebook page.

The series, which is heavily based on Fuller’s runaway hit American Idol, may not translate well online. On the Internet, the show will have to compete with more than just other TV programming; Facebook, Twitter, and online games are just a click away.

But this could be a good thing for Fuller and his team. capitalising on the interactivity of the Internet, “If I Can Dream” is making fans of the show more than just viewers, allowing them to connect with the series’ growing stars through MySpace and Facebook.

As long as it focuses more on models running around in bikinis and not the guy with the long hair napping, Fuller could have a hit on his hands. If he gets enough advertisers to sign on (MetroPCS is a premiere sponsor, according to the Hulu video) and enough web views, his series could result in a far greater investment in talent and production for both reality and scripted web-based shows.

Check out a sneak peek of the show below:



