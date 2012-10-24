Beautiful Photos Show Custom Cars Racing In Utah's Salt Lake Desert

Photo: Simon Davidson
The remains of a lake in northwest Utah that dried up thousands of years ago, the Bonneville Salt Flats, were rather useless until someone discovered that the flat, smooth ground was the perfect venue for racing cars.Today, the Salt Flats are a mecca of land speed records and are home to racing events like Bonneville Speed Week and the Bonneville World Finals, both hosted by the Southern California Timing Association.
The stark landscape and amazing cars that come to test their stuff are the subject of a series by photographer Simon Davidson. Davidson, a New Zealander whose work often focuses on car culture, shared the photos with us.
The first land speed record at Bonneville was set in 1935, when Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the 300mph barrier.
At Speed Week, spectators can explore the pits, speak with drivers and crew members, and check out the vehicles.
Last week, George Poteet and Ron Main's Speed Demon became the world's fastest piston engine wheel-driven car.
Brothers Roy and Justin Fields built a roadster that topped 220 mph this August, but fell short of the 247.7 mph record for its category.
