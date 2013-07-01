Simon Crean Is The Latest Australian Politician To Quit

New Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd announced his cabinet today, and senior Labor politician Simon Crean said he was going to leave politics at the election.

According to Fairfax Media, Rudd approached Crean — who was relegated to the backbench after he set in motion a leadership spill Rudd decided not to contest earlier this year — for a spot in his new-look team.

Instead, the Labor elder is going to leave politics after the election — the date of which is yet to be announced.

“I left him essentially the option to use the position to regenerate or if he needed me to plug a gap until the election I was happy to,” Crean told reporters this morning according to Fairfax.



Here is who scored a new job in Rudd’s revamped ministry:

Bill Shorten will add school education to his existing workplace relations portfolio

Brendan O’Connor will lose the immigration portfolio, but will take some of Shorten’s employment responsibilities, along with skills and training

Joel Fitzgibbon has been made Minister for Agriculture

Ed Husic and Alan Griffin have won parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister gigs

Griffin will also take on the role of Cabinet Secretary

Richard Marles will take on the Trade portfolio

Kim Carr will be Minister for Industry, Innovation, Science and Research

Last week Chris Bowen was sworn in as Treasurer and Anthony Albanese as Deputy Prime Minister after Wayne Swan — to no one’s surprise — announced his resignation from his parliamentary positions. Swan will still run for his seat at the election.

Opposition leader Tony Abbott didn’t pull any punches in his description of the new Ministry, saying it “isn’t even the B team, it’s the C team,’’ according to the AFR.

