Simon Crean Has Taken A Taxpayer Funded Trip To Europe Months Before He Quits Politics

The Australian reports outgoing Labor MP Simon Crean and his wife have taken a tax-payer funded trip to Europe.

Crean leaves politics at the election. He backed Kevin Rudd in his knifing of Julia Gillard, and said he was calling it a day on his 23-year parliamentary career shortly afterwards.

According to the newspaper, the trip was taken under overseas study allowances, and includes cooking lessons in Rome for him and his Carole.

The newspaper cited DFAT sources who said Australia’s embassy in Rome had been asked to set up the lessons.

Also on the list of destinations was the Swiss city of Geneva and Venice. Unnamed sources said he had a full itinerary.

