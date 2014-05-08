Simon Cowell's X-Factor Meets Happy Feet In A Movie Deal With Australia's Animal Logic Entertainment

Simon Cowell. Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Syco Entertainment, the X-Factor’s Simon Cowell’s company, has teamed with Australian animation and visual effects house Animal Logic Entertainment to develop music-based animated, and hybrid animation/live action films.

Animal Logic, known for its work on Happy Feet and The Lego Movie, and Syco Entertainment already have a number of animation and music based films in advanced development.

Simon Cowell says it’s a dream come true to be working with Animal Logic.

“I think their work is pure genius and I really feel excited about the films we are going to be making together,” Cowell says.

The long-term, multi-project partnership hopes to have its first film, a hybrid animated music based production, in cinemas by 2016.

The partnership plans to leverage relationships in both the film and music industries to bring together world-class talent to inspire and create the next generation of family films.

Syco Entertainment, a music, film and television joint venture with Sony Music, is the UK’s most successful music label and created the world’s biggest selling reality TV format Got Talent and The X Factor. In 2013, Syco produced the 3D concert movie One Direction: This Is Us.

Zareh Nalbandian, CEO of Animal Logic, says he’s thrilled to bring together the amazing talent, global reach and expertise in popular music of SYCO Entertainment alongside Animal Logic’s rich history of animation and storytelling.

“I am confident our truly complementary collaboration with Syco will be a very powerful force in family entertainment,” he says.

