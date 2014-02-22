HOUSE OF THE DAY: New Dad Simon Cowell Lists His Insane Bachelor Pad For $US17.9 Million

Simon Cowell has officially listed his Beverly Hills bachelor pad, after quietly looking for a buyer for the home in the fall, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The “X Factor” creator and judge was initially looking to get $US20 million for the 12,000-square-foot mansion, but ended up putting the property on the market at $US17.9 million instead.

The home was built for entertaining with five bedroom suites, a separate guest house, and a gorgeous swimming pool that lights up at night.

Zillow reports that Cowell is looking for a more family friendly home for himself, girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and their new baby.

Blair Chang at The Agency is handling the sale.

