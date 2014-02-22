HOUSE OF THE DAY: New Dad Simon Cowell Lists His Insane Bachelor Pad For $US17.9 Million

Paige Cooperstein
Simon Cowell House 15TheAgencyRe.com

Simon Cowell has officially listed his Beverly Hills bachelor pad, after quietly looking for a buyer for the home in the fall, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The “X Factor” creator and judge was initially looking to get $US20 million for the 12,000-square-foot mansion, but ended up putting the property on the market at $US17.9 million instead.

The home was built for entertaining with five bedroom suites, a separate guest house, and a gorgeous swimming pool that lights up at night.

Zillow reports that Cowell is looking for a more family friendly home for himself, girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and their new baby.

Blair Chang at The Agency is handling the sale.

Simon Cowell's bachelor pad sits on two acres of land in Beverly Hills.

Source: The Agency

The gated estate has parking for up to 10 cars.

Source: The Agency

The main house has five bedroom suites, seven bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

Source: The Agency

It was constructed in 2001.

Source: The Agency

The home features lots of vaulted ceilings and elaborate lighting arrangements.

Source: The Agency

In total, it covers a whopping 12,000 square feet.

Source: The Agency

The contemporary Mediterranean mansion is only one story.

Source: The Agency

It also includes its own wine vault.

Source: The Agency

Architects Richard Landry, Didier Michot, and Roy Sklarin designed the home. Here's one of its seven bathrooms.

Source: The Agency

The kitchen is designed for industrial use, with a central island and window overlooking the backyard.

Source: The Agency

Here's the formal dining room with a fireplace and seating for 12.

Source: The Agency

The backyard features a pool and jacuzzi.

Source: The Agency

Which is built for entertaining, especially at night.

Source: The Agency

The property also comes with a guest house that includes two additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

Source: The Agency

And you can't beat these views of the canyon and city lights of LA.

Source: The Agency

