HOUSE OF THE DAY: New Dad Simon Cowell Lists His Insane Bachelor Pad For $US17.9 Million

Simon Cowell has officially listed his Beverly Hills bachelor pad, after quietly looking for a buyer for the home in the fall, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The “X Factor” creator and judge was initially looking to get $US20 million for the 12,000-square-foot mansion, but ended up putting the property on the market at $US17.9 million instead.
The home was built for entertaining with five bedroom suites, a separate guest house, and a gorgeous swimming pool that lights up at night.
Zillow reports that Cowell is looking for a more family friendly home for himself, girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and their new baby.
Blair Chang at The Agency is handling the sale.
Architects Richard Landry, Didier Michot, and Roy Sklarin designed the home. Here's one of its seven bathrooms.
The kitchen is designed for industrial use, with a central island and window overlooking the backyard.
