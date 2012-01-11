Simon Cowell Travels To St. Barts On $500,000 A Week Slipstream Superyacht

Photo: via JustLuxe

X Factor mogul Simon Cowell has been making the rounds of the best vacation spots this holiday season aboard the ultra-luxe Slipstream superyacht.Cowell and his fiancé Mezhgan Hussainy celebrated New Year’s Eve at the posh Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados, where Rihanna performed at a lavish bash on the big night.



From there, the pair took the sleek yacht to St. Barts, the scene of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s own extravagant New Year’s party. Though not the largest vessel moored in St. Bart’s — that would be Abramovich’s Eclipse yacht at 557 feet — Cowell’s craft was still quite attractive and impressive.

The 196-foot Slipstream, which costs the TV tycoon over $500,000 a week to charter, can accommodate 12 guests plus a crew of 14 and features mirrors above a giant waterbed, a Jacuzzi, an observation lounge with panoramic views, gym and a sky lounge with a retractable roof. Launched by France’s CMN Shipyard, the yacht’s décor is done in a modernized Art Deco style combining dark ebony woodwork and red leather paneling.

The sun deck features a spa, sun-pads, bar with BBQ and al fresco dining area, and the yacht comes equipped with a cutting edge home entertainment system including video on demand as well as a satellite communications centre.

This post originally appeared at JustLuxe.



