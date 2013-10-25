Simon Cowell Sang The 'Power Rangers' Theme Song To Raise $US1 Million For Charity

Go, go Simon Cowell.

Yes, the “X-Factor” judge sang the Power Rangers theme song — or part of it anyway.

TMZ reports while attending the Friends of the Israel Defence Forces fundraiser held Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills, Cowell sang the “Go go Power Rangers” jingle.

The brief performance came about after the ’90s show creator Haim Saban offered to donate $US1 million if Cowell agreed to sing. How could he refuse?

Don’t get too excited. He only sang the jingle once.

After being pushed to sing it again, he offered to pay $US100,000 of his own money to stop. That figure finally wound up at $US250,000.

Check it out via TMZ below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.