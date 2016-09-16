Simon Cowell signs deal to keep 'The X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent' on ITV until 2019

“The X Factor” and “Britain’s Got Talent” will remain on ITV until 2019 after the British broadcaster signed a new deal with Simon Cowell.

The Syco Entertainment and Fremantle Media talent shows may have lost some of their ratings lustre, but the they are still among ITV’s biggest shows.

Cowell told the Daily Mirror in May that he was prepared to take a pay cut to keep them on television.

“We want to give everyone the reassurance that we are going to have another three years guaranteed,” he said.

In a statement announcing the new three-year deal, ITV director of entertainment Kevin Lygo said: “They are defining shows for us, ones that we are very proud to have as part of our entertainment slate, and they continue year after year, for months at a time, to be amongst the most popular and hugely entertaining formats on television.”

Cowell added: “I want to thank ITV for continuing to be fantastic partners. I’m delighted for the shows and, in particular, for all the talented people who work on them with us.”

“The X Factor” is currently in its 13th season after first launching in 2004. “Britain’s Got Talent” will return for its 11th series in spring 2017.

ITV said the current series of “The X Factor” is currently averaging 10 million viewers, which is higher than any episode achieved last year. In its prime, the singing contest used to pull in up to 20 million viewers.

“Britain’s Got Talent” is ITV’s most-watched entertainment show. This year’s series was seen by nearly 10 million viewers.

