Simon Cowell's Rolls Royce Comes With An Unwelcome Accessory

Lazy paparazzi are trying to use technology to follow Simon Cowell. And surprisingly, he’s not too keen on it.



Guardian: Lawyers acting for [American Idol] judge Simon Cowell have warned UK newspapers not to harass their client after a tracking device was allegedly found attached to his Rolls Royce last week.

Law firm Carter-Ruck sent the warning letter to national newspapers on Friday after consulting with the presenter’s publicist, Max Clifford, who told MediaGuardian.co.uk that “enough is enough”.

According to Clifford, the letter pointed out that the use of a tracking device is illegal and could lead to prosecution.

He added that the identity of the journalist who allegedly attached the device is known to him and the individual concerned has been approached.

