Simon Cowell Robbed During One Night Stand—Here's Today's Buzz

- Simon Cowell brought a girl home from an L.A. nightclub and she stole cash and a laptop containing “X Factor” secrets. When Cowell caught her, the club rat returned the computer but kept the cash.
- Angelina Jolie shows off her massive engagement ring from Brad Pitt.
- “True Blood” co-stars-slash-real life lovers Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are expecting their first baby—a vampire child?
- Jane Goodall greets Jon Stewart with a chimpanzee greeting on “The Daily Show.”
- Vince Vaughn is heading to television. The comedian’s Wild West Picture Show will produce a TV series about global private security operatives.
- After a twist on “The Biggest Loser” last night, the remaining contestants walked out on the competition.
- Do you miss “Deal or No Deal”? Howie Mandel is coming back to NBC in a new game show “White Elephant.”
- Jason Segel “hearts” Michelle Williams—tapes her picture to his iPhone.
- A healthy looking Demi Moore makes her first post-rehab red carpet appearance in Beverly Hills, asks her Twitter followers to brainstorm a new handle for her.
- Kim Kardashian wants to run for the mayor of Glendale. Seriously. Watch her explain below.
