Simon Cowell Robbed During One Night Stand—Here's Today's Buzz

Simon Cowell brought a girl home from an L.A. nightclub and she stole cash and a laptop containing “X Factor” secrets. When Cowell caught her, the club rat returned the computer but kept the cash.

Angelina Jolie shows off her massive engagement ring from Brad Pitt.

“True Blood” co-stars-slash-real life lovers Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are expecting their first baby—a vampire child?

Jane Goodall greets Jon Stewart with a chimpanzee greeting on “The Daily Show.”

Vince Vaughn is heading to television. The comedian’s Wild West Picture Show will produce a TV series about global private security operatives.

After a twist on “The Biggest Loser” last night, the remaining contestants walked out on the competition.

Do you miss “Deal or No Deal”? Howie Mandel is coming back to NBC in a new game show “White Elephant.”

Jason Segel “hearts” Michelle Williams—tapes her picture to his iPhone.

A healthy looking Demi Moore makes her first post-rehab red carpet appearance in Beverly Hills, asks her Twitter followers to brainstorm a new handle for her.

Kim Kardashian wants to run for the mayor of Glendale. Seriously. Watch her explain below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.