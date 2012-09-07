Simon Cowell Reveals Britney Spears Tried To Quit 'X Factor' On First Day After Panic Attack—Here's Today's Buzz

- blog.zap2it.comSimon Cowell says Britney Spears tried to quit her $15 million “X Factor” gig after having a panic attack during the very first day of production. Cowell told TMZ, “No one is going to admit that on the first day your highest paid star after 20 minutes has walked off set.” Spears refuted the claims, tweeting “‘#Britneywalksoff??? LOL was just taking a little break people. I am having the BEST time!!!”
- In other “X Factor” news, Khloe Kardashian is the front-runner to host the show. “There’s at least an 85 per cent chance she’ll get the job,” according to TMZ.
- While “Honey Boo Boo” managed to squash the Republican National Convention in the ratings, the hit TLC show’s viewership tied with Bill Clinton’s DNC speech among adults ages 18-49.
- Canada’s eOne confirms it will acquire rival Alliance Films for $230 million.
- After nine years of marriage and two children, comedy couple Amy Poehler and Will Arnett are calling it quits.
- Engaged couple Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are expecting a child. Amber Rose debuted her baby bump on last night’s MTV VMA red carpet.
- Kaye West has apparently been rapping about his secret love for Kim Kardashian for years–dating back to his 2009 hit 2009 hit “Knock You Down” with this verse: “You was always the cheerleader of my dreams / To seem to only date the head of football teams / And I was the class clown that always kept you laughing / We were never meant to be, baby we just happened.”
- Rihanna and Chris Brown kissed—on the lips—during last night’s MTV VMA Awards. See the video proof here.
