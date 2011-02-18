Simon Cowell Just Signed The Next Justin Bieber

Simon Cowell just signed 10-year old Heather Russell to his record label, according to The Sun.



Russell, if you haven’t heard, is a Canadian singer-songwriter whose videos have just recently gone viral on YouTube. She has already worked with Lady Gaga’s Grammy winning excutive co-producer Rob Fusari, although it is unsure what his involvement will be under this new deal.

The real question though is whether or not Simon Cowell can lead Heather Russell down a similar path as Justin Bieber’s road to fame.

