Simon Cowell Trashes Howard Stern rumours, Loves Lady Gaga

American Idol host Simon Cowell got on a press teleconference to debunk some tabloid rumours.



He specifically addressed the debunked notion that Howard Stern might be considered for the judge’s chair.

Fat chance, he says. “I don’t know that there was ever an offer of any sort made to Howard,” he said. “I don’t think he fits any of the criteria.”

And don’t bet on a Madonna, either. “More and more I’m starting to realise we need to put people on the show that know what they’re talking about,” he said.

As for The X Factor, the new show Simon is set to launch on Fox later this year, he needs a new slate of mentors to judge and coach young budding stars.

“Lady Gaga is the most relevant pop artist in the world right now,” he said. “I’ve met her, and she’s really smart.”

“I’d love to find a Taylor Swift,” said, according to the AP.

Here’s more from the AP:

Lady Gaga is his top pick for a potential music industry mentor to guide this season’s contestants, which include platinum-haired crooner Lilly Scott and throwback rocker Tyler Grady. Cowell called the outrageous Lady Gaga the “most relevant pop artist in the world right now.”

Past mentors have included Gwen Stefani, Dolly Parton, Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino.

As far as his replacement goes, Cowell said a couple of folks have already asked him for his gig, but they were both “boring.”

