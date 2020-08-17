Simon Cowell is reportedly home and 'able to walk quite a lot' after having surgery on his broken back a week ago

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Simon Cowell attends ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Simon Cowell is reportedly back at his Malibu home after undergoing a five-hour surgery a week ago for his back, which was broken in multiple places, a source told People on Saturday.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge fell off of an electric bike that he was testing around his house on August 8.

“He’s been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery,” People’s source said of Cowell.

Simon Cowell is back at his Malibu, California, home and making recovery progress after he broke his back in multiple places after falling off of an electric bike, a source told People on Saturday.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge was hospitalized on August 8 after the bike incident and underwent a five-hour surgery the same night, which included fusions and placing a metal rod in his back.

People’s source said that Cowell is “very happy to be back home with his family in the fresh sea air.”

The TV personality was said to be “walking around” just two days after the surgery and is recovering better than expected, according to People.

“He’s been doing some work already this week but he also knows he needs to give his back time to heal properly from the surgery,” the source told People.

“He’s been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery, which is a great sign for the healing coming along well,” they added.

The day following his hospitalisation, Cowell offered sage advice to fans on Twitter about e-bike safety.

“Some good advice … If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” he wrote.

Some good advice…

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

Cowell did not appear on the August 11 and 12 live episodes of “America’s Got Talent.” Instead, singer Kelly Clarkson temporarily filled in for him.

Clarkson – who’s also known for hosting her own talk show and being a coach on “The Voice” – won the first season of “American Idol” in 2002, in which Cowell was a judge.

“Simon, don’t hurry back. I’m getting real comfortable in your chair. I look pretty good in it. I’m just kidding. Get well,”Clarkson said in a video she shared on Twitter.

I think I could get used to this! ???? Just kidding @SimonCowell! Get well soon my friend ❤️ Your @AGT family misses you! #AGT pic.twitter.com/xoffcLO2Fk — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 12, 2020

Insider previously reached out to NBC for comment on whether Cowell’s injury will affect his role as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

