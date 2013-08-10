Simon Cowell And Howard Stern Tie For Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Personalities

Mike Coppola and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Stern and Cowell both earned an estimated $US95 million in the last year.

There’s finally some news about Simon Cowell about something other than

his personal life.

The brutally honest Brit topped Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities, earning an estimated $US95 million between June 2012 and June 2013.

Cowell’s reign as the most respected judge on “American Idol” ended in 2010. Although he continues to appear on-screen in “The X Factor,” Forbes reports that a majority of his income comes from ownership stakes in “The X Factor,” which airs in 41 countries, and “Got Talent,” the biggest-selling TV franchise in the world.

Cowell shares the top spot with another TV personality known for speaking his mind. Howard Stern earned $US95 million in the last year, thanks to his show on Sirius Satellite Radio and earnings as a host on Cowell’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Former titan of daytime television, Oprah Winfrey, fell from the number one spot to fourth place this year. Her 25-year syndicated talk show went off the air in 2011, but the OWN network this year started turning a profit.

New to the list: Judy Sheindlin replaced Jennifer Lopez. Her long-running court drama regularly tops the list of most watched syndicated daytime television.

Here’s Forbes’ top 10 list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities:

1. Simon Cowell — $US95 million

2. Howard Stern — $US95 million

3. Glen Beck — $US90 million

4. Oprah Winfrey — $US77 million

5. Dr. Phil McGraw — $US72 million

6. Rush Limbaugh — $US66 million

7. Donald Trump — $US63 million

8. Ryan Seacrest — $US61 million

9. Ellen DeGeneres — $US56 million

10. Judy Sheindlin — $US47 million

