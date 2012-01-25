Simon Cowell And Aretha Franklin Call Off Their Engagements — Here's Today's Buzz

  • Halle Berry doesn’t want her baby daddy, Gabriel Aubry, anywhere near their daughter. Fair, considering the guy currently has a child endangerment investiagation against him.
  • Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain has a three legged dog.
  • Victoria Beckham strips down for first time post-baby — can still fit in that “lil’ Gucci dress.”
  • ABC confirms Emily Maynard is the next “Bachelorette.”
  • Lara Logan reveals she has post-traumatic stress after assault in Egypt. Ya don’t say?
  • Paula Deen’s publicist of 6-years quits after the chef reveals her plans to plug a Diabetes drug.
  • Simon Cowell and Aretha Franklin’s relationships are both “complicated.”

