Simon Cowell Accused Of Adultery In Pregnant Girlfriend's Divorce

Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell traveled together for years before her husband caught on and filed for divorce two weeks ago.

The whole Simon Cowell impregnating his friend’s wife drama is getting ugly.



After Cowell denied the affair in May, there’s no hiding it now that Lauren Silverman — the wife of NYC real estate mogul, Andrew Silverman — is 10 weeks pregnant with “The X Factor” judge’s baby.

While Cowell was so tight with the Silverman couple that they often traveled together, now Andrew wants revenge against his wife and former friend.

“It is an unbelievable story of betrayal. It is a sad story and a tragic story,” Andrew’s brother, Alexander, told The New York Post.

While one friend of the Silvermans tells Us Weekly “Lauren and Andrew have been unhappy in their marriage for some time, and their divorce has been in the works for a while,” another pal tells The Post they “weren’t estranged. The suggestion that she was an estranged wife who fell into another man’s arms is not the case.”

Andrew officially filed for divorce from Lauren on July 15, citing Cowell personally in the documents.

“He’s taking the highly unusual step of embarrassing Cowell personally by naming him as a co-respondent in divorce papers, which were filed under the radar in Manhattan Supreme Court two weeks ago,” reports The Post. “New York is a no-fault divorce state, but Andrew has filed for a fault divorce based on adultery.”

As The Post explains, “That means Cowell risks being hauled to the witness stand to reveal his finances — he is said to be worth about $350 million — in addition to the sordid details of his affair with Silverman.”

“It’s very nasty,” added William Zabel, billionaire George Soros’ attorney. “I assume it’s to embarrass them and get them to settle.”

Meanwhile, Lauren was spotted yesterday with her 7-year-old son at the Silverman’s home in the Hamptons while Cowell is in Los Angeles on set of “The X Factor.”

The new couple are apparently house hunting together in Los Angeles.

