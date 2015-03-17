A British artist did something incredible with snow

The world’s most renowned snow artist, Simon Beck crafts tremendous large scale art pieces using snowy mountain landscapes. Banff Lake Louise Tourism partnered with Toque & Canoe to bring Simon Beck to Banff National Park to create his first drawings in North America.

Video courtesy of Banff Lake Louise Tourism

Click here to learn more about #ProjectSnow

