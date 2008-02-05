Hirschhorn To Run Digital at Simon & Schuster (CBS)

More Kindle-buzz: Simon & Schuster has named Elinor Hirschhorn “Chief Digital Officer”, a new position that’s supposed to help the company transition into the world of ebooks. Elinor, 45, is a digital media vet: She was once COO at MusicNet and general manager at MTV.com. She was most recently a VP at CBS’ College Sports Television Network (CSTV).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.