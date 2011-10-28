A Former NFL Quarterback Says There's No Way Peyton Manning Will Let The Colts Draft Andrew Luck

Photo: AP

Andrew Luck may be the best NFL prospect in 30 years, but if Peyton Manning has any influence over the Indianapolis Colts front office, his team will not be drafting the Stanford quarterback next summer.At least that is what CBS analyst and former NFL quarterback Phil Simms believes.



On Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” Simms spoke about the possibility of the Colts picking Luck if they have the number one pick in the 2012 draft:

“There is no way if Peyton Manning is given a clean bill of health — I’m going to go on that assumption — that he is going to let [the Colts] draft Andrew Luck…In this day and age, even with Peyton Manning, people would be crying, ‘We’ve got to see Andrew Luck.’ “

If there is one player in the NFL with that much influence in the front office, it would be Manning. But at the same time, if there is one player in the NFL that should not be worried about who is backing him up on the sideline, it is also Manning.

Not that long ago, there was another NFL quarterback that wielded a lot of influence over his franchise. And despite the presence of Brett Favre, the Green Bay Packers still saw the importance of planning for the future. The result was Aaron Rodgers, who already has as many Super Bowl wins as his legendary predecessor.

