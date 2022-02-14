I grew up in England, but spent my college years living in New England. Here are 4 things both places have in common.

I grew up in England, close to London.

I was born in Luxembourg, but spent most of my childhood in England.

My first home was in a small village called Marlow, which is about as picturesque a small British town can get. When my sisters and I moved to an international school, my parents moved us closer to London to a village called Gerrards Cross, which has a train going straight into the city.

Living within reach of London always made me wonder what city life was like, which is why when I knew I was going to the US for college, I wanted to go somewhere that was a mix of urban living with a college town feel. That’s why I chose Boston, New England.