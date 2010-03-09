12 Reasons Your Currency Trading Account Is About To Be Banned

Gary Gensler, the head of the CFTC wants to limit retail currency accounts to just 10x leverage.



As we noted this weekend, that takes a lot of the “fun” and excitement out of the market (where retail leverage can go as high as 100x), and it means the industry could go the way of online poker.

As we poked more into the story, we realised the comparison is startlingly apt.

Forex is basically online poker all over again, and as such its future is dim.

Check out the 12 similarities >

