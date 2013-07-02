21 Nearly Identical Movies That Came Out Around The Same Time

Both ‘WHD’ and ‘OHF’ featured main characters saving presidents from an all out attack on the White House. ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ was released in March.

Action thriller “White House Down” came out over the weekend, debuting to less than favourable box-office numbers.



The film earned nearly $10 million less than the $35 million analysts predicted the Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx hostage crisis would make.

Surely this wasn’t because Channing Tatum’s popularity has worn out at theatres.

He was one of the biggest box-office draws of 2012 AND crowned People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Rather film’s critics were turned off by how strikingly similar the film was to previous March Film District release, “Olympus Has Fallen.”

In a bloated box-office summer where there are so many options to see, it’s little surprise crowds would opt out of seeing something that looks vaguely familiar from months ago.

This isn’t the first time two films with eerily similar plots have been released around the same time. We’ve rounded up a number of “twin” films that have come out months apart in theatres over the years.

Why does this happen so frequently?

It’s the same reason we’ll see multiple shows about vampires, finding true love, and serial killers flood the airwaves.

It’s all about the competition.

Forbes contributor Mark Hughes summed it up best in a 2011 post on Quora saying sometimes it’s just coincidence. However, it could be to piggyback off a competitor’s potentially — or already successful project. We often see this with knockoff direct-to-DVD films that sometimes confuse buyers.

“Other times, a studio/filmmaker finds out about another studio’s/filmmaker’s project and wants to match them, so both are hurrying to get their film out first. This might be a case of both knowing the topic and films will be popular, or they might think it’s a good idea but only one can be a success, or it could be that they are counting on the success and critical acclaim of one to help the other. So in this case, it can sometimes be a zero-sum game and other times they expect a coattail effect or that in general one positive will lead to a second positive.

Sometimes a big film will come out and be a hit, so a smaller studio will hurry up and rush through creating their own film to cash in on it — this happens with a lot of direct-to-DVD films, for example.”

Read the rest of his explanation here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.