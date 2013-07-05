28 Injured In Southern California Fireworks Gone Horribly Awry

According to the LA Times, 28 people were injured in Simi Valley, when their fireworks show went horribly awry.



2 minutes into the show, all the fireworks started going off it once, with many, apparently, going off sidesways towards the crowd.

“There was a big boom. Everybody started running down the street. People were screaming,” said Justice Allen, 17, of Simi Valley. “Everybody was just terrified. People hid in bushes.”

Allen said she had just arrived at the park after getting off work when fireworks started flying over the fences and sparks passed by her and her friend.

Another witness, Annisa Wynn, told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that the explosion occurred about two minutes into the show. Fireworks suddenly began shooting sideways along the ground into the crowd instead of up in the air, she said.

This amateur video captures the scene quite well.

