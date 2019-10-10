The singer who voiced Simba in the original 'Lion King' turned down $2 million to take royalties, and he's very happy he did so

VladTV/Disney Jason Weaver performed the singing parts for Simba in the animated ‘Lion King’ movie.

Jason Weaver performed the singing voice of young Simba in the original animated version of “The Lion King.”

In an interview with VladTV, Weaver said he was originally offered $US2 million up front for his part in the film as a teen. But his mother turned it down.

Weaver said his mother was wise enough to notice that Disney was rereleasing some of its classics and renegotiated her son’s salary so he received $US100,000 up front and a share of royalties.

Over time, Weaver said, the deal has paid off, and he’s made well more than $US1.9 million from royalties.

“If she hadn’t done that, that would have been one of the biggest mistakes of my career,” Weaver said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The original animated “Lion King” turned 25 this year, and the man who gave young Simba his singing voice is still receiving royalties for his part in the film.

In an interview with VladTV, the actor and singer Jason Weaver said he was initially offered $US2 million up front to sing songs like “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Hakuna Matata.”

“You’ve got to remember … they’re coming off of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ They’re coming off of ‘Aladdin.’ You know what I’m saying? Disney had bread,” Weaver said of Disney’s ability to spend that much on an actor who’s just singing the songs for one part in a film.

Disney / The Lion King screencap Young Simba was voiced by both Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Weaver.

While Weaver would do Simba’s singing parts, Jonathan Taylor Thomas would do the speaking voice for the character.

But Weaver’s mum decided to turn down the offer and renegotiate. Something seemed amiss.

“That amount of money, to the average middle-class family in Chicago in the early ’90s, I mean, that’s something,” Weaver said. “But immediately my mum goes, ‘Wait a minute.'”

His mum was thinking critically about the deal after the initial excitement wore off. If Disney was willing to pay Weaver $US2 million for his part in the film, what wasn’t it bringing to the table?

“Let’s negotiate based off of royalties,” Weaver recalled his mother saying.

“This was definitely at a time when Disney wasn’t doing those kind of deals, unless you were, like, Peabo Bryson or somebody like that, like already an established, huge pop star that they had recruited,” Weaver said.



Read more:

Fans asked the Disney princess actresses about the live-action remakes and it prompted Princess Tiana to tell them to ask the company for a ‘Princess and the Frog 2’



Weaver’s mother knew that Disney rereleased some of its movies from time to time and that there was a chance it could do the same with “The Lion King.” She ended up negotiating a deal that gave him $US100,000 up front along with a share of royalties.

Disney Weaver said it would have been one of the biggest mistakes of his career if his mother hadn’t thought to renegotiate with Disney.

“Disney had a reputation for that, like rereleasing stuff,” Weaver said. “I think at that time they had put out maybe even ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and some of their old catalogue, when, like, Disney was alive. They were releasing that stuff during when they were releasing the new Disney stuff.

“So she was able to see the playing field and go, ‘Wait a minute, this is going to make a lot of money over time. So what happens when my son turns 40? Like, is he still going to be able to get a check from this when they eventually rerelease this?'” he added. “And sure enough, she was absolutely right.”

Since its 1994 release, “The Lion King” has been rereleased at least seven times across VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray. A CGI remake of the film was released this summer, which Weaver said probably had kids returning to watch the original film.

Weaver said his royalties would be passed down to his children and their children.

There wasn’t necessarily a reason to think “The Lion King” would be a big hit right away. When it was being made, the film was considered the “B” movie at the animation studio, and a lot of animators didn’t want to work on it. Under the leadership of Jeffrey Katzenberg, “Pocahontas” was considered the “A” movie at the time.

The producer Don Hahn told Insider in 2017 that “The Lion King” was internally described to others as “Bambi in Africa.”



Read more:

17 things you probably didn’t know about the making of ‘The Lion King’



Weaver said that over time he had made more than $US1.9 million thanks to his mum’s ability to see the long game with Disney.

“If she hadn’t done that, that would have been one of the biggest mistakes of my career,” he said.

You can watch part of Weaver’s interview with VladTV below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.