Silvio Berlusconi's ex-wife is getting £1 million A MONTH from their divorce

Getty Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi (L) and Veronica arrive for Pope Benedict XVI’s inaugural mass in Saint Peter’s Square April 24, 2005 in Vatican City.

Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-wife Veronica Lario is getting around €1.4 million (£994,000, $US1.6 million) a month in the divorce settlement, according to the Italian media.

In 2014, the court in Monza near Milan ruled that Berlusconi should pay her €3 million (£2.1 million) per month in alimony. However, billionaire media magnate Berlusconi appealed and he got this reduced to €1.4 million (£994,000, $US1.6 million).

Berlusconi and Lario were married for nearly 25 years but separated in 2009 after the former Italian Prime Minister, who was famous for throwing sex parties known “bunga bunga parties,” was embroiled in a scandal involving an 18-year-old girl called Noemi Letizia.

At the time, Lario told the press that she “could not stay with a man who associates with minors.” They officially divorced last year.

Meanwhile, in 2013 Berlusconi was convicted of paying under age exotic dancer Karima El-Mahroug — known as “Ruby the Heart Stealer” — for sex. However, in March this year he was acquitted of all charges.

