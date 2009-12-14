Silvio Berlusconi Smashed In The Face By A Cathedral Souvenir

Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was hit in a face at a rally.



The 73-year old is reported to have suffered a broken nose and two broken teeth after allegedly being hit by an Italian souvenir of a cathedral.

BBC: The replica of the cathedral, famous for its gothic spires, was initially said to be made of metal but later reports suggested it was plaster.

Ouch.

He appeared dazed afterward and even tried to climb on top of his car as an act of defiance to acknowledge supporters.

Check out the video below.



