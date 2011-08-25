Silvio Berlusconi Might Write A Book About All The Women He's Slept With

Photo: AP

Silvio Berlusconi has dropped hints that he may write a book about all the women he’s slept with, reports The Telegraph.Reportedly, during a recent dinner, the Italian Prime Minister was responding to questions about AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano’s claim to have slept with 600 women.



“Hats off to him!” said Berlusconi, before turning to the obvious question. “Do you want to know if I have had more women?”

Unfortunately. he refused to reveal the number, “Well, if you do, I’m not going to tell you. I will write about my encounters in a diary like Mussolini did.”

Mussolini’s diaries of his sexual conquests were remarkable (not least because he was less than 5 foot tall and had notoriously bad hygiene). He is reported to have kept 14 lovers at a time.

Could Berlusconi’s diaries be even more salacious the one of the 20th century’s greatest tyrants? He’s certainly trying his best >

