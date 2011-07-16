FORZA ITALIA: Inside The Weird World Of Silvio Berlusconi

Photo: AP

Silvio Berlusconi has dominated Italian politics since 1994. If Italy is in bad shape, he’s the man to blame.Others have even called him “The Man Who Screwed An Entire Country”.



This week the Italian Prime Minister announced that he does not intend to stand for reelection. He will leave the country with around $2.2 trillion in debts and no obvious way out of the hole.

Few individuals have had such a profound and prolonged effect on a Western democracy. Here’s what you need to know.

