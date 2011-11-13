WATCH: The Crowd Goes Wild In Italy After Berlusconi Resigns

That’s apparently the scene in Italy.



Silvio Berlusconi has just officially resigned, and according to Reuters’ Lisa Jucca, the crowd on the streets is going wild.

That Berlusconi would step down has been known for a few days. Earlier this week he lost his majority in a confidence vote.

The question next is: Will the new guy be any better at implementing fiscal reforms, and if he is, will the markets care.

Chck out live video of the party in Rome here.

Update: Here’s some video of the party.

