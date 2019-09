Priorities! Even in the midst of crisis talks that could decide the fate of his career Italy Europe the whole world, Silvio Berlusconi makes sure to get a look at the back end of Danish PM Helle Thorning-Schmidt. (via @FGoria and Linkiesta)



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.