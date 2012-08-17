This Band Just Told Mitt Romney To Stop Stealing Its Music

Indie band Silver Sun Pickups at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

Los Angeles-based band Silver Sun Pickups have sent Presidential candidate Mitt Romney a letter of cease and desist after he used their 2009 song “Panic Switch” during recent campaign events, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting.In response, the group have released this “biting” statement:



We don’t like people going behind our backs, using our music without asking, and we don’t like the Romney campaign. We’re nice, approachable people. We won’t bite. Unless you’re Mitt Romney!

Romney’s campaign has since apologized, stating the song was “inadvertently played during event set-up before Gov. Romney arrived at the location … we will not play it again.”

During the 2008 Presidential Campaign, Presidential candidate John McCain was also asked by the Foo Fighters, Jackson Browne, and John Mellencamp to stop using their songs.

