Silver's Meteoric Rise In Perspective: Up Nearly 300% In Just Over A Year, 41% Since February

Joe Weisenthal

As silver blasts above $45 today, it’s important to get some perspective.

In February of last year, it was around $16, so we’re getting close to a 300% gain since then. In February of this year, it was around $25, so since then we’re looking at a 41% gain.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the recent leg up in silver is that it’s tilting against the prevailing idea that policy around the world — both fiscal and monetary — is turning contractionary. Silver doesn’t care.

chart

