Silvereye, one of Sydney's funky new dining hotspots, is closing

Chef Sam Miller will return to the UK.

The pedigree was impeccable, ticking all the boxes of modern Sydney dining, but modern fine diner Silverye is close next month, less than a year after opening.

British chef Sam Miller, a former Noma sous chef, opened Silvereye in an art deco space in the revamped Chippendale pub The Old Clare in September last year. It was one of the city’s most widely anticipated new venture and the apex of the Old Clare’s ventures, which includes Automata and Jason Atherton’s Kensington Street Social.

But the culinary fireworks came at a price, with the 17-course menu costing $175 and the smaller 11-course menu $140. The restaurant recently introduced a $90 midweek three-course option

Staff were told of the restaurant’s demise this morning. Miller will return to the UK to be with family.

This latest blow to high end dining follows the closure of Mark Best’s Marque in Surry Hills last month after 17 years. Neil Perry is also closing his flagship restaurant, Rockpool, at the end of July and reopening as a rebranded, more casual space called 11 Bridge Street.

The future for the site is unknown at this point, however the Old Clare is a project by billionaire Singapore-based hotelier Loh Lik Peng and Sydney’s culinary rumour mill has buzzed in recent weeks that expat Australian chef David Pynt, who opened the acclaimed Australian barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends in Singapore in 2013, is looking for a Sydney site.

News of Silvereye’s closure comes just weeks before the annual restaurant awards seasons kicks off, beginning with the Australian Gourmet Traveller awards in a fortnight.

Silvereye’s dining room

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.